U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson speaks at a ceremony commemorating the U.S. Army of the West Mormon Battalion’s 1847 crossing of the Colorado River on January 11, 2025.
01.11.2025
|01.11.2025 15:08
|8827037
|250111-D-GD561-5194
|3648x2432
|6.76 MB
YUMA, ARIZONA, US
This work, Yuma Proving Ground commander speaks at local ceremony, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yuma Proving Ground commander speaks at local ceremony
