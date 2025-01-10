Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground commander speaks at local ceremony

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson speaks at a ceremony commemorating the U.S. Army of the West Mormon Battalion’s 1847 crossing of the Colorado River on January 11, 2025.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 15:08
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

