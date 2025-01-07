Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Administrator Receives Briefing from Local Officials on Eaton Fire

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA Administrator Receives Briefing from Local Officials on Eaton Fire

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (Jan. 9th, 2025) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell receives a briefing from local officials about the ongoing response efforts to the multiple wildfires impacting the area at the Eaton Incident Command Post.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 8826592
    VIRIN: 250109-O-AH964-9187
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 409.2 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Receives Briefing from Local Officials on Eaton Fire, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download