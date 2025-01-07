LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (Jan. 9th, 2025) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell receives a briefing from local officials about the ongoing response efforts to the multiple wildfires impacting the area at the Eaton Incident Command Post.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8826592
|VIRIN:
|250109-O-AH964-9187
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|409.2 KB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Administrator Receives Briefing from Local Officials on Eaton Fire, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.