Date Taken: 01.08.2025 Date Posted: 01.10.2025 16:11 Photo ID: 8826592 VIRIN: 250109-O-AH964-9187 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 409.2 KB Location: LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Administrator Receives Briefing from Local Officials on Eaton Fire, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.