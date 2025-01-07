Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tool stone sources

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tool stone sources

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This image shows different tool stone sources and ancient items made as found from past archaeological digs at Fort McCoy, Wis. Through decades of archaeological work at Fort McCoy, artifacts such as these have been found throughout the installation that are thousands of years old. (Photo by Colorado State University personnel supporting Fort McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 8826435
    VIRIN: 250110-A-A4608-8185
    Resolution: 1277x994
    Size: 173.74 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tool stone sources, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tool stone sources

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    Army archaeology
    stone tools archaeology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download