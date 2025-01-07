This image shows different tool stone sources and ancient items made as found from past archaeological digs at Fort McCoy, Wis. Through decades of archaeological work at Fort McCoy, artifacts such as these have been found throughout the installation that are thousands of years old. (Photo by Colorado State University personnel supporting Fort McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8826435
|VIRIN:
|250110-A-A4608-8185
|Resolution:
|1277x994
|Size:
|173.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tool stone sources, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tool stone sources
No keywords found.