Chief Wiener holds AFCENT enlisted all calls

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks to Airmen during the junior enlisted all call at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 19, 2024. All call sessions were held for junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers, and senior noncommissioned officers to connect with and educate Airmen on their roles in the AFCENT mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)