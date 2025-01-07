FEMA IMAT Team Arrives in Los Angeles

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Jan. 9th, 2025) - FEMA Region 9 Incident Management Assistance Team arrives in Los Angeles and is working with Federal and State partners to assist in ongoing response efforts. FEMA continues to assist in coordination efforts on the ground and from around the country for LA County. Photo by Brady Penn

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 8825572
    VIRIN: 250109-D-AW394-6099
    Resolution: 2776x2082
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    CAWildfires25

