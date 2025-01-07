LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Jan. 9th, 2025) - FEMA Region 9 Incident Management Assistance Team arrives in Los Angeles and is working with Federal and State partners to assist in ongoing response efforts. FEMA continues to assist in coordination efforts on the ground and from around the country for LA County. Photo by Brady Penn
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8825572
|VIRIN:
|250109-D-AW394-6099
|Resolution:
|2776x2082
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA IMAT Team Arrives in Los Angeles, by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.