USACE oversees waterway debris removal at Lake Lure

Crews continue to remove waterway debris at Lake Lure, North Carolina. Jan. 8, 2025 There are currently five barges collecint debris on the lake and moving it to the shore for collection to be moved to a final disposition site. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)
|01.08.2025
|01.09.2025 08:21
|8825351
|250108-A-MW145-1001
|4032x3024
|2.38 MB
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|4
|0
