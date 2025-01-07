Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE oversees waterway debris removal at Lake Lure

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Crews continue to remove waterway debris at Lake Lure, North Carolina. Jan. 8, 2025 There are currently five barges collecint debris on the lake and moving it to the shore for collection to be moved to a final disposition site. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)

    This work, USACE oversees waterway debris removal at Lake Lure, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Debris removal
    Helene24
    Lake Lure

