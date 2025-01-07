Lt. Col. Taylor – Quick to Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Taylor, 29th Attack Squadron commander, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 6, 2025. On Nov. 7, 2024, while out delivering care packages to new squadron family members in Alamogordo, N.M., Taylor witnessed a car wreck and ran out to help one of the occupants in the car. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)