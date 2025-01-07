Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP BSC | DoD CSA Orientation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP BSC | DoD CSA Orientation

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    250107-N-SC076-1003

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (January 7, 2025)

    Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks to recruitment scholars selected for the Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Service Academy (CSA) during a student orientation session at NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. The DoD CSA allows NAVSUP BSC to recruit students pursuing cyber-related degrees at National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity. Following graduation, students are eligible for full-time employment with NAVSUP BSC.

    U.S. Navy photo by Karissa Murdock (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 11:34
    Photo ID: 8824712
    VIRIN: 250107-N-SC076-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1364
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | DoD CSA Orientation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    US NAVY
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download