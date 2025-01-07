NAVSUP BSC | DoD CSA Orientation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250107-N-SC076-1003



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(January 7, 2025)



Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks to recruitment scholars selected for the Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Service Academy (CSA) during a student orientation session at NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. The DoD CSA allows NAVSUP BSC to recruit students pursuing cyber-related degrees at National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity. Following graduation, students are eligible for full-time employment with NAVSUP BSC.



U.S. Navy photo by Karissa Murdock (Released)