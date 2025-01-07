Capt. (Ret.) Karl Rau visits NAVSUP FLCJ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

We were honored to have Capt. (Ret.) Karl Rau visit us at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville headquarters at NAS Jacksonville, Florida January 7, 2025. Capt. Rau served as the Commanding Officer of the Fleet and Industrial Supply Center Jacksonville, which is now NAVSUP FLCJ, from 2006 to 2009. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)