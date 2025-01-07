We were honored to have Capt. (Ret.) Karl Rau visit us at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville headquarters at NAS Jacksonville, Florida January 7, 2025. Capt. Rau served as the Commanding Officer of the Fleet and Industrial Supply Center Jacksonville, which is now NAVSUP FLCJ, from 2006 to 2009. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8824549
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-DU371-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. (Ret.) Karl Rau visits NAVSUP FLCJ, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
