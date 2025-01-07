Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    We were honored to have Capt. (Ret.) Karl Rau visit us at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville headquarters at NAS Jacksonville, Florida January 7, 2025. Capt. Rau served as the Commanding Officer of the Fleet and Industrial Supply Center Jacksonville, which is now NAVSUP FLCJ, from 2006 to 2009. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 08:38
    Photo ID: 8824549
    VIRIN: 250107-N-DU371-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Capt. (Ret.) Karl Rau visits NAVSUP FLCJ, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

