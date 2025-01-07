Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Health Command Europe strengthens relationship with German Water Association

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Public Health Command Europe strengthens relationship with German Water Association

    FRANCE

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Pont au Mousson, France -- Military and civilian personnel from Public Health Command Europe met with German drinking water experts to visit a ductile cast iron pipes factory as part of a team building exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 07:42
    Photo ID: 8824537
    VIRIN: 250101-A-FU201-9282
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health Command Europe strengthens relationship with German Water Association, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PHCE strengthens relationship with German Water Association

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download