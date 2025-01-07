Pont au Mousson, France -- Military and civilian personnel from Public Health Command Europe met with German drinking water experts to visit a ductile cast iron pipes factory as part of a team building exercise.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 07:42
|Photo ID:
|8824537
|VIRIN:
|250101-A-FU201-9282
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Health Command Europe strengthens relationship with German Water Association, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PHCE strengthens relationship with German Water Association
