Fort Novosel Patrol Vehicles and MPs Funeral Support

Fort Novosel is sending MPs and patrol vehicles to Fort Moore, GA to support law enforcement activities for the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter. Capt. Nicholas Layton, Law Enforcement Activity Commander, with the Aviation Center of Excellence LEA said, “Our MPs are bringing two of our patrol vehicles up there, for the rare opportunity to represent Fort Novosel. It is not only a funeral mission, these Soldiers have the opportunity to be a part of history by not only paying tribute to President Carter, but to do what they do best, ensuring the safety and security of the procession as a whole.” Layton added, “This mission is outside of what they normally do here. President Carter is generations before some of the MP’s time, so they are proud to be part of history.” Photo by Jay Mann