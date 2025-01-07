Semanoff promoted in ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Peter Semanoff, of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, poses with family members after his promotion from major to lieutenant colonel, Sept. 20, 2024, at the U.S. Army Field Artillery Museum at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Pictured from left to right: His father, Gene Semanoff, sons Luke and Tommy, his wife Tara, daughter Emma, and his mother Evelyn Semanoff. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)