    Semanoff promoted in ceremony

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Peter Semanoff, of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, poses with family members after his promotion from major to lieutenant colonel, Sept. 20, 2024, at the U.S. Army Field Artillery Museum at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Pictured from left to right: His father, Gene Semanoff, sons Luke and Tommy, his wife Tara, daughter Emma, and his mother Evelyn Semanoff. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    This work, Semanoff promoted in ceremony, by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    Army
    Fires Center of Excellence
    LTC Peter Semanoff
    Field Artillery Museum

