Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DC National Guard and US Capitol Police Come Together to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DC National Guard and US Capitol Police Come Together to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General, District of Columbia National Guard and Chief J. Thomas Manger, Chief of the United States Capitol Police, have a conversation prior to the deputization of approximately 500 National Guard soldiers at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., January 6, 2025, as part of their support in providing security for the 60th Presidential Inauguration that takes place on January 20, 2025. Thousands of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from more than 40 states and territories have joined forces with the District of Columbia National Guard to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Their mission includes ensuring public safety and providing critical services such as traffic control, crowd management, transportation, communications, medical support, logistics, and ceremonial duties. This collective effort underscores the National Guard’s support for the peaceful transition of power while safeguarding the nation during one of its most historic events. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 16:50
    Photo ID: 8823272
    VIRIN: 250106-A-HD557-2177
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC National Guard and US Capitol Police Come Together to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Brandon Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Soldiers Deputized by Chief of United States Capitol Police
    National Guard Soldiers Deputized in Preparation of 60th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Soldiers Deputized by Chief of United States Capitol Police
    DC National Guard and US Capitol Police Come Together to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Soldiers Deputized by Chief of United States Capitol Police in Support of 60th Presidential Inauguration
    DC National Guard and US Capitol Police Come Together to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #pi60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download