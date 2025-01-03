DC National Guard and US Capitol Police Come Together to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General, District of Columbia National Guard and Chief J. Thomas Manger, Chief of the United States Capitol Police, have a conversation prior to the deputization of approximately 500 National Guard soldiers at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., January 6, 2025, as part of their support in providing security for the 60th Presidential Inauguration that takes place on January 20, 2025. Thousands of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from more than 40 states and territories have joined forces with the District of Columbia National Guard to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Their mission includes ensuring public safety and providing critical services such as traffic control, crowd management, transportation, communications, medical support, logistics, and ceremonial duties. This collective effort underscores the National Guard’s support for the peaceful transition of power while safeguarding the nation during one of its most historic events. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)