McFarren retires from the Indiana National Guard

Retired Sgt. Maj. Joe McFarren, the former 38th Infantry Division personnel senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo with Lt. Col. (Retired) Joshua keller, during McFarren's retirement ceremony in Fishers, Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.



McFarren shared "None of this could have been possibly been accomplished without the village that supported they entire way. Each sphere of my life, all of you, has made this an accomplishment that we achieved together. This is far less of a celebration of me, and far more about what we did together. There are no words to express entirely what you all have meant to me and my family. The next step is going to be fun, and I look forward to being there for all of you."