Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogs in Snow

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dogs in Snow

    GERMANY

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Working Dog Bluss, a K9 from the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, plays with his handler after successfully completing the tunnel obstacle on the obedience course on 6 Jan. 2025 in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 8822890
    VIRIN: 250106-A-PT551-5659
    Resolution: 5026x3590
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogs in Snow, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    military working dog
    Dog
    StrongerTogether
    EverVigilant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download