President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Cermony

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry the casket of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter during a state funeral service at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Jan. 4. Military and civilian personnel assigned to JTF-NCR provided ceremonial and civil affairs support during Carter's state funeral. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by Air Force Photo Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
Date Posted:
|01.05.2025 01:40
Photo ID:
|8822517
VIRIN:
|250104-D-QX786-1076
Resolution:
|6114x3750
Size:
|12.64 MB
Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
