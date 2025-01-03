Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President to honor seven Soldiers with nation’s top valor award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    President to honor seven Soldiers with nation’s top valor award

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    President Joe Biden will honor the sacrifices of those seven Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars in a White House ceremony this afternoon, presenting the Medal of Honor to the families of six late Soldiers and one living recipient.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 19:32
    Photo ID: 8822086
    VIRIN: 240103-A-CO967-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 324.95 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President to honor seven Soldiers with nation’s top valor award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    President to honor seven Soldiers with nation&rsquo;s top valor award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    White House
    Vietnam War
    Korean War
    Gen. Richard Cavazos
    Wataru Nakamura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download