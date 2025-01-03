Coast Guard rescues 5 people from water near Punta Brea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard crews rescued four adults and one minor from the water after their vessel started taking on water and capsized near Guánica Bay, Puerto Rico, Jan. 2, 2025. The aircrew hoisted all five individuals from the water and transported them to awaiting family members at Mercedita International Airport in Ponce. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo edited by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)