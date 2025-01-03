A New Year’s Eve firework and safety graphic made at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 30, 2024. This graphic was made for social media to encourage safe firework usage. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8822049
|VIRIN:
|241230-F-VE343-1001
|Resolution:
|2381x3368
|Size:
|694.62 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, News Year's Eve Firework Safety, by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.