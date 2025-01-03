The Inside Machine Shop’s Cold Spray team at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a group photo Sep. 12 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Branden Bourque)
|09.12.2024
|01.03.2025 13:48
|8821800
|240912-N-VG694-1001
|3600x2400
|2.39 MB
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|3
|0
Cold Spray Team In-house Repair goes Shipboard
