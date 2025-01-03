Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold Spray Team In-house Repair goes Shipboard

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cold Spray Team In-house Repair goes Shipboard

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    The Inside Machine Shop’s Cold Spray team at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a group photo Sep. 12 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 8821800
    VIRIN: 240912-N-VG694-1001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Spray Team In-house Repair goes Shipboard, by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cold Spray Team In-house Repair goes Shipboard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    U.S. Navy
    Fleet Readiness
    PNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download