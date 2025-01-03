Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX and SpaceWERX program overview

    AFWERX and SpaceWERX program overview

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    As the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), AFWERX and SpaceWERX brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. We team internationally across academia, industry and government to develop technology, expand talent and transition dual-use capabilities.

