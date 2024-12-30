Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arnold AFB J-6 team completes 150th run in test facility

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    Members of the J-6 Rocket Motor Test Cell team at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., gather for a photo Oct. 8, 2024, around a month before the 150th test run was completed in the J-6 facility. J-6 is a large altitude test capability for medium to large rocket propulsion systems. Since its construction at Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, J-6 has fulfilled a national need by providing ground test simulations for large solid-propellant rocket motors over a wide range of simulated pressure altitudes and temperature conditions to replicate real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    J-6
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    Arnold Air Force Base
    150 runs
    Rocket Motor Test Cell

