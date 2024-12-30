Arnold AFB J-6 team completes 150th run in test facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the J-6 Rocket Motor Test Cell team at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., gather for a photo Oct. 8, 2024, around a month before the 150th test run was completed in the J-6 facility. J-6 is a large altitude test capability for medium to large rocket propulsion systems. Since its construction at Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, J-6 has fulfilled a national need by providing ground test simulations for large solid-propellant rocket motors over a wide range of simulated pressure altitudes and temperature conditions to replicate real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)