Members of the J-6 Rocket Motor Test Cell team at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., gather for a photo Oct. 8, 2024, around a month before the 150th test run was completed in the J-6 facility. J-6 is a large altitude test capability for medium to large rocket propulsion systems. Since its construction at Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, J-6 has fulfilled a national need by providing ground test simulations for large solid-propellant rocket motors over a wide range of simulated pressure altitudes and temperature conditions to replicate real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 10:00
|Photo ID:
|8821514
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-FU327-1012
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arnold AFB J-6 team completes 150th run in test facility, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arnold AFB J-6 team completes 150th run in test facility
