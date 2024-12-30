BAMC welcomes first baby of 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Mark Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, Melinda Stackle, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Blash present a gift basket to Spc. Natane Brooke Sims with a gift basket to commemorate the birth of her daughter, Chloe Pearson, at BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 2, 2025. Chloe, born Jan. 1, was the first baby born at BAMC in 2025. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)