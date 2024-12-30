Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC welcomes first baby of 2025

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Col. Mark Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, Melinda Stackle, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Blash present a gift basket to Spc. Natane Brooke Sims with a gift basket to commemorate the birth of her daughter, Chloe Pearson, at BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 2, 2025. Chloe, born Jan. 1, was the first baby born at BAMC in 2025. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Military Medicine
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

