Col. Mark Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, Melinda Stackle, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Blash present a gift basket to Spc. Natane Brooke Sims with a gift basket to commemorate the birth of her daughter, Chloe Pearson, at BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 2, 2025. Chloe, born Jan. 1, was the first baby born at BAMC in 2025. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
BAMC welcomes first baby of 2025
