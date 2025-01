Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Thompson, a diver assigned to the Coast Guard Dive Locker in Honolulu, sits on a small boat after completing a dive training exercise in support of RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jul 18, 2024. The Coast Guard Cutte Juniper and the Dive Locker in Honolulu participated in RIMPAC 2024, working with members from the Republic of Korea’s Underwater Demolition Team. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)