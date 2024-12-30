Coast Guard conducts maintenance on CGC Midget

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Joel Sarono Austin Andujar, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Maintenance Augmentation Team (MAT) Honolulu, examines a generator on the Coast Guard Cutter Midget in port at Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 21, 2024. The MAT provies hull, mechanical and electrical support for Coast Guard assets, comprised of machinery technicians and electrician’s mates. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)