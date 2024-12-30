Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts maintenance on CGC Midget

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard conducts maintenance on CGC Midget

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Joel Sarono Austin Andujar, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Maintenance Augmentation Team (MAT) Honolulu, examines a generator on the Coast Guard Cutter Midget in port at Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 21, 2024. The MAT provies hull, mechanical and electrical support for Coast Guard assets, comprised of machinery technicians and electrician’s mates. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2025 04:29
    Photo ID: 8820789
    VIRIN: 240221-G-OX937-1027
    Resolution: 9423x6282
    Size: 31.19 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Chief
    Coast Guard
    Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download