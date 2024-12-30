C-47 Skytrain Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, conducts a validation airborne operation from a C-47 Skytrain in preparation for D-Day 80, March 12, 2024. The Regiment lead the way for the historical aircraft airborne operation during the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The airborne operation paid tribute to those who made the jump during D-Day while 2nd Battalion climbed the cliffs of Point Du Hoc.