NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization

A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) leaves the flight line as part of Mr. Jeffrey Koe's, Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division technical director, familiarization flight Jeff onboard the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, May 2, 2024. Looking on is former LCAC Pilot Gerald (Skip) Whitmore. Koe, and NSWC Panama City Technical Director Dr. Peter Adair switched their respective locations to gain specific, valuable insight into the One Team NAVSEA enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)