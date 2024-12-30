Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Ronald Newsome 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) leaves the flight line as part of Mr. Jeffrey Koe's, Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division technical director, familiarization flight Jeff onboard the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, May 2, 2024. Looking on is former LCAC Pilot Gerald (Skip) Whitmore. Koe, and NSWC Panama City Technical Director Dr. Peter Adair switched their respective locations to gain specific, valuable insight into the One Team NAVSEA enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8820478
    VIRIN: 240502-N-PB086-2054
    Resolution: 3000x4200
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    LCAC
    NSWC Panama City Division

