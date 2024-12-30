Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Rescues Man and His Dog - Hurricane Helene

    FORT MEYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Lt. Scott Kellerman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man and dog from a disabled and taking-on-water 36-foot sailing vessel 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida, on Sept. 26, 2024. Petty Officer 2nd Class Hudson, an aviation survival technician from Air Station Clearwater, hoisted the man and his dog, who were reportedly in good health and taken to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard image captured and produced by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman from Petty Officer 2nd Class Hudson helmet camera)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:14
    VIRIN: 241226-G-KY713-5771
    Location: FORT MEYERS, FLORIDA, US
    TAGS

    USCG Air Station Clearwater Coast Guard dog rescue Hurricane Helene HurricaneHelene24 Dog and man re

