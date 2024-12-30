Garrison Commander pulls gate guard duty

Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, checks the identification card of a visitor, Dec. 13, 2024, at the installation's Rio Gate. Taylor spent multiple days at the gates getting to know the force-protection team and learning about gate procedures while assessing current operational hours and ways to improve overall service. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
|12.13.2024
|12.31.2024 09:06
|8819196
|241213-A-BL368-1001
|4284x5712
|3.8 MB
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|4
|0
