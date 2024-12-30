Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Commander pulls gate guard duty

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, checks the identification card of a visitor, Dec. 13, 2024, at the installation's Rio Gate. Taylor spent multiple days at the gates getting to know the force-protection team and learning about gate procedures while assessing current operational hours and ways to improve overall service. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    safety
    Hunter Army Airfield
    physical security
    gate operations

