D-Day 80 Media Opportunities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The media pitch packet opening spread highlights media opportunities offered by the U.S. military and U.S. Army Europe and Africa during D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration events in France, June 1-9, 2024. U.S. forces from 25 different units provided ceremonial, musical, and aerial support for more than 100 ceremonies and events throughout the Normandy region. (U.S. Army graphic by Lauren Harrah)