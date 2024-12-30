The media pitch packet opening spread highlights media opportunities offered by the U.S. military and U.S. Army Europe and Africa during D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration events in France, June 1-9, 2024. U.S. forces from 25 different units provided ceremonial, musical, and aerial support for more than 100 ceremonies and events throughout the Normandy region. (U.S. Army graphic by Lauren Harrah)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 08:54
|Photo ID:
|8819172
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-DP178-1001
|Resolution:
|5100x3300
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80 Media Opportunities, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.