Operation Overlord: Allied landing on the beaches of Normandy

The map illustrates the landing of Allied forces and invasion of Normandy during D-Day on June 6, 1944. The illustration was created to recognize the historical units involved in the operation and provided context to U.S. Army soldiers who participated in 80th anniversary commemoration events in France on June 1-9, 2024. (U.S. Army illustration by Lauren Harrah)