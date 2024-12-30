Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Overlord: Allied landing on the beaches of Normandy

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Overlord: Allied landing on the beaches of Normandy

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Lauren Harrah 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The map illustrates the landing of Allied forces and invasion of Normandy during D-Day on June 6, 1944. The illustration was created to recognize the historical units involved in the operation and provided context to U.S. Army soldiers who participated in 80th anniversary commemoration events in France on June 1-9, 2024. (U.S. Army illustration by Lauren Harrah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8819164
    VIRIN: 240517-A-DP178-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Overlord: Allied landing on the beaches of Normandy, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDAY
    DDAY 80
    WWIIEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download