2024 U.S. Army Europe and Africa Kiosk Banner

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa banner highlights the diverse capabilities and missions supported by its major subordinate commands throughout the European and African theaters. The banner was designed for display at the AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14-16, 2024. (U.S. Army graphic by Lauren Harrah)