The U.S. Army Europe and Africa campaign logo highlights the unique challenges, opportunities, and diverse mission set of operating across two theaters. Through a combination of permanently forward and rotational forces, USAREUR-AF maintains combat credible forces to deter and if necessary, defeat adversaries. (U.S. Army graphic by Lauren Harrah)
