    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Campaign Logo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Campaign Logo

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Lauren Harrah 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa campaign logo highlights the unique challenges, opportunities, and diverse mission set of operating across two theaters. Through a combination of permanently forward and rotational forces, USAREUR-AF maintains combat credible forces to deter and if necessary, defeat adversaries. (U.S. Army graphic by Lauren Harrah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 08:45
    Photo ID: 8819161
    VIRIN: 241011-A-DP178-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1800
    Size: 227.86 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Campaign Logo, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    logo
    readiness
    deter
    rotational forces
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

