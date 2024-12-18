Lt. Gen. Braga Renders Salute

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command (Airborne) Commanding General renders a salute to a memorial at Normandy, France, June 5th, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)