Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Braga Renders Salute

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Gen. Braga Renders Salute

    FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command (Airborne) Commanding General renders a salute to a memorial at Normandy, France, June 5th, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 02:05
    Photo ID: 8817865
    VIRIN: 240605-A-YP145-1078
    Resolution: 5760x8640
    Size: 13.04 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Braga Renders Salute, by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    USASOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download