Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Flight Deck Certification

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Truman's Flight Deck Certification

    NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Beam 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240314-N-AJ005-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2024) Boatswain's Mate Seaman poses for a portrait aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) March 14. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (This image was shot on Ilford HP5 Plus Black and White Film. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 09:28
    Photo ID: 8817693
    VIRIN: 240314-N-AJ005-1001
    Resolution: 2546x2037
    Size: 354.15 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Flight Deck Certification, by PO1 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download