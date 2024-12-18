Truman's Flight Deck Certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240314-N-AJ005-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2024) Boatswain's Mate Seaman poses for a portrait aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) March 14. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (This image was shot on Ilford HP5 Plus Black and White Film. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)