Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps performs at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024

Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps performs their routine at the Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 in Antwerpen, Belgium, June 5, 2024. An international tattoo is a ceremonial performance showcasing the armed forces through music, marching displays, and drill routines. Two hundred fifty international professional musicians participated in BeDIT 2024 as a sign of 80 years of international cooperation and commitments within the European Union and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)