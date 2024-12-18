Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps performs at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024

    BELGIUM

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps performs their routine at the Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 in Antwerpen, Belgium, June 5, 2024. An international tattoo is a ceremonial performance showcasing the armed forces through music, marching displays, and drill routines. Two hundred fifty international professional musicians participated in BeDIT 2024 as a sign of 80 years of international cooperation and commitments within the European Union and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    This work, Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps performs at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Belgium
    Switzerland
    USAF
    BeDIT 2024
    international tatoo

