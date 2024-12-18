Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps performs their routine at the Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 in Antwerpen, Belgium, June 5, 2024. An international tattoo is a ceremonial performance showcasing the armed forces through music, marching displays, and drill routines. Two hundred fifty international professional musicians participated in BeDIT 2024 as a sign of 80 years of international cooperation and commitments within the European Union and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8816852
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-TO650-1308
|Resolution:
|6922x5285
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps performs at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.