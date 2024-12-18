Aircrew member of the 54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kiersten Griffin, 54th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman holds a HGU-55P helmet in front of a C9 parachute canopy at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 26, 2024. The 54th OSS plays a crucial role in pilot safety by conducting thorough inspections of essential equipment, including 55P helmets, 15PU harnesses, canopies, and survival kits, securing flight operations during daily training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 11:41
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
