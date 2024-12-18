Aircrew member of the 54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kiersten Griffin, 54th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman holds a HGU-55P helmet in front of a C9 parachute canopy at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 26, 2024. The 54th OSS plays a crucial role in pilot safety by conducting thorough inspections of essential equipment, including 55P helmets, 15PU harnesses, canopies, and survival kits, securing flight operations during daily training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)