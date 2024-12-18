406th AEW leads Total-Force team to redistribute mission-essential cargo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing members pose for a group photo with reservist augmentees, Dec. 13, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The total-force team processed more than 100 vehicles and two thousand other mission-essential cargo items in less than two weeks, a vital step in redistributing the items to other critical mission sets after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Niger in Summer 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 06:25
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    AFRC
    total force integration
    AFAFRICA

