406th Air Expeditionary Wing members pose for a group photo with reservist augmentees, Dec. 13, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The total-force team processed more than 100 vehicles and two thousand other mission-essential cargo items in less than two weeks, a vital step in redistributing the items to other critical mission sets after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Niger in Summer 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White)
406th AEW leads Total-Force team to redistribute mission-essential cargo
