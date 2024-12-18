Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (Nov. 1, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, gathers for a photo with JTF-M personnel in Asan, Nov, 1.



JTF-M will synchronize operations and activities across all domains, enabling a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner nation capacity. Dedicated to promoting regional stability, our mission performs Homeland Defense, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, and Foreign Humanitarian Assistance through a whole of government approach within its assigned joint operations area.



(U.S. Navy photo by William Busby)