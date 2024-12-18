Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Micronesia

    ASAN, GUAM

    11.01.2024

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    ASAN, Guam (Nov. 1, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, gathers for a photo with JTF-M personnel in Asan, Nov, 1.

    JTF-M will synchronize operations and activities across all domains, enabling a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner nation capacity. Dedicated to promoting regional stability, our mission performs Homeland Defense, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, and Foreign Humanitarian Assistance through a whole of government approach within its assigned joint operations area.

    (U.S. Navy photo by William Busby)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 19:20
    Location: ASAN, GU
    Guam
    JTF-M
    Greg Huffman
    US Navy Guam

