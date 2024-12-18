Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Activates Defense Intelligence School (1 JAN 1963)

    UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Photo by Erin Thompson 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    First location of the Defense Intelligence School, Washington, D.C., 1960s

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 09:41
    military intelligence
    Defense Intelligence Agency
    Strategic Intelligence School
    This Week in MI History
    Defense Intelligence School

