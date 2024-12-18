Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nick Rowe Rescued in Vietnam (31 DEC 1968)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nick Rowe Rescued in Vietnam (31 DEC 1968)

    UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    After being rescued from his VC captors, Nick Rowe arrives at Camau still wearing his black pajamas (Army Special Operations Forces photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8815880
    VIRIN: 241226-A-SE658-6261
    Resolution: 607x800
    Size: 124.95 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nick Rowe Rescued in Vietnam (31 DEC 1968), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nick Rowe Rescued in Vietnam (31 DEC 1968)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    prisoner of war
    Vietnam War
    This Week in MI History
    COL James Rowe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download