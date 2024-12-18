Fort Liberty Garrison Command and Staff Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, COL John Wilcox, the Garrison Command Sergeant Major, CSM Greg Seymour, the Garrison Directors, and The Garrison Staff pose for a photo in front of the Soldier Support Center.

The SSC is a one-stop-shop for Soldiers and their Families to obtain garrison services, such as permanent change of station, expiration of term of service, retirement and ID Card support.