    Fort Liberty Garrison Command and Staff Photo

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Brian Bird 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, COL John Wilcox, the Garrison Command Sergeant Major, CSM Greg Seymour, the Garrison Directors, and The Garrison Staff pose for a photo in front of the Soldier Support Center.
    The SSC is a one-stop-shop for Soldiers and their Families to obtain garrison services, such as permanent change of station, expiration of term of service, retirement and ID Card support.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 08:56
    Photo ID: 8815878
    VIRIN: 240521-A-VP863-2754
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Fort Liberty Garrison Command and Staff Photo, by Brian Bird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Support and Sustain the Warfighter

