The Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, COL John Wilcox, the Garrison Command Sergeant Major, CSM Greg Seymour, the Garrison Directors, and The Garrison Staff pose for a photo in front of the Soldier Support Center.
The SSC is a one-stop-shop for Soldiers and their Families to obtain garrison services, such as permanent change of station, expiration of term of service, retirement and ID Card support.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8815878
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-VP863-2754
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|14.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Liberty Garrison Command and Staff Photo, by Brian Bird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.