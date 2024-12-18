Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Opens Agile Center of Excellence to Support Modernization Across the Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    241031-N-GC965-4697 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2024) John Pope, executive director, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), center, participates in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Agile Center of Excellence (ACE), located at NAVWAR headquarters, alongside the ACE team. The ACE is a centralized hub of resources that provides coaching, mentoring, courses and more for adopting agile methodologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

