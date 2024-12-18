NAVWAR Opens Agile Center of Excellence to Support Modernization Across the Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241031-N-GC965-4697 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2024) John Pope, executive director, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), center, participates in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Agile Center of Excellence (ACE), located at NAVWAR headquarters, alongside the ACE team. The ACE is a centralized hub of resources that provides coaching, mentoring, courses and more for adopting agile methodologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)