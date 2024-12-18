Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Conducts Spill Drill Exercise

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 6, 2024) The Region Emergency Manager, Navy Region Hawaii, gives training on the National Incident Management System (NIMS) framework and principles during a Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) spill drill tabletop exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. The exercise rehearsed roles, responsibilities, and actions that would be taken to mitigate environmental and community impact in the event of a potential spill at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

    TAGS

    fuel
    Hawaii
    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH

