Beaufort S.C.- The annual lowcountry flag football game between Winn Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort was held on December 14th, 2024. Naval Hospital Beaufort took the win for the 5th year in a row. The Marines and Sailors from the Tri command worked hard to keep the championship title in Beaufort South Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 10:16
|Photo ID:
|8814263
|VIRIN:
|241214-N-CQ135-9002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LowCountry Army Navy Flag Football Game- Navy Takes the Win 5 Years in a Row, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.