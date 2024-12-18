LowCountry Army Navy Flag Football Game- Navy Takes the Win 5 Years in a Row

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Beaufort S.C.- The annual lowcountry flag football game between Winn Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort was held on December 14th, 2024. Naval Hospital Beaufort took the win for the 5th year in a row. The Marines and Sailors from the Tri command worked hard to keep the championship title in Beaufort South Carolina.