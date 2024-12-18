Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LowCountry Army Navy Flag Football Game- Navy Takes the Win 5 Years in a Row

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LowCountry Army Navy Flag Football Game- Navy Takes the Win 5 Years in a Row

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- The annual lowcountry flag football game between Winn Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort was held on December 14th, 2024. Naval Hospital Beaufort took the win for the 5th year in a row. The Marines and Sailors from the Tri command worked hard to keep the championship title in Beaufort South Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 10:16
    Photo ID: 8814263
    VIRIN: 241214-N-CQ135-9002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LowCountry Army Navy Flag Football Game- Navy Takes the Win 5 Years in a Row, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NH Beaufort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download