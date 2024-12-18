Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Greater Fort Knox community participates in annual post Wreath Laying Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Greater Fort Knox community participates in annual post Wreath Laying Ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    More than 150 attendees place wreaths on the headstones of service members interred at the installation’s Main Post Cemetery at the Fort Knox Wreath Laying Ceremony on Dec. 14, 2024. During the ceremony Jody Ingalls shared a rendition of the National Anthem and Fort Knox’s Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack 155, joined by the crowd, recited the Pledge of Allegiance. The event concluded with the playing of Taps by Scott Gordan from Bugles Across America. Those with family interred within the cemetery were given the opportunity to lay their wreaths first, the rest of those in attendance joined in placing the wreaths in a matter of minutes. The wreaths were provided courtesy of Wreaths Across America. Eight-hundred-and-fifty wreaths were placed during the event. (Photo by Savannah, Fort Knox News)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8814260
    VIRIN: 241214-O-GF376-5488
    Resolution: 5058x4000
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greater Fort Knox community participates in annual post Wreath Laying Ceremony, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Garrison
    Army
    Wreath laying ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download