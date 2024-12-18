Greater Fort Knox community participates in annual post Wreath Laying Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 150 attendees place wreaths on the headstones of service members interred at the installation’s Main Post Cemetery at the Fort Knox Wreath Laying Ceremony on Dec. 14, 2024. During the ceremony Jody Ingalls shared a rendition of the National Anthem and Fort Knox’s Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack 155, joined by the crowd, recited the Pledge of Allegiance. The event concluded with the playing of Taps by Scott Gordan from Bugles Across America. Those with family interred within the cemetery were given the opportunity to lay their wreaths first, the rest of those in attendance joined in placing the wreaths in a matter of minutes. The wreaths were provided courtesy of Wreaths Across America. Eight-hundred-and-fifty wreaths were placed during the event. (Photo by Savannah, Fort Knox News)