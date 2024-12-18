Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    31st Fighter Wing Historian Mattea Sanders poses for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 13, 2024. Sanders provided the base with documentation and historical efforts for the past four years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 07:40
    VIRIN: 241113-F-VJ231-1584
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Forever Etched in History, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    base historian
    31FW

