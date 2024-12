Date Taken: 12.23.2024 Date Posted: 12.23.2024 00:00 Photo ID: 8813770 VIRIN: 241223-M-KI408-1001 Resolution: 5400x7054 Size: 10.98 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Blaz Happy Holidays Graphic, by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.