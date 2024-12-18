Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime Kure bartender offers friendly setting to homesick Americans

    KURE PIER 6, JAPAN

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Takeshi Kusunoki, a bartender at the Kure Harbor Club, points to plaques that military units have presented to the club for its support at Kure Pier 6, Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. Takeshi, who has worked at the club for 27 years, has been a familiar face for customers who go there for a taste of American life. (Photo credit: Sean Kimmons)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 20:22
    Photo ID: 8813672
    VIRIN: 240905-A-VY538-2281
    Resolution: 6120x4336
    Size: 12.77 MB
    Location: KURE PIER 6, JP
    This work, Longtime Kure bartender offers friendly setting to homesick Americans, by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    usag japan
    kure pier 6

