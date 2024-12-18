Longtime Kure bartender offers friendly setting to homesick Americans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Takeshi Kusunoki, a bartender at the Kure Harbor Club, points to plaques that military units have presented to the club for its support at Kure Pier 6, Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. Takeshi, who has worked at the club for 27 years, has been a familiar face for customers who go there for a taste of American life. (Photo credit: Sean Kimmons)