Santa Claus is coming to Vance

Children crowd around Santa Claus on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 19, 2024. The children received a radio call from Santa before the T-1 landed, and the families gathered for photos with him. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)