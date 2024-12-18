Children crowd around Santa Claus on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 19, 2024. The children received a radio call from Santa before the T-1 landed, and the families gathered for photos with him. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8812592
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-EE319-3280
|Resolution:
|5677x3818
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Claus is coming to Vance, by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.