Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa Claus is coming to Vance

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Santa Claus is coming to Vance

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Children crowd around Santa Claus on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 19, 2024. The children received a radio call from Santa before the T-1 landed, and the families gathered for photos with him. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8812592
    VIRIN: 241219-F-EE319-3280
    Resolution: 5677x3818
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Claus is coming to Vance, by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    71st Flying Training Wing
    Holiday 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download